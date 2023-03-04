NIA is capable of registering every Ghanaian for the Ghana card - Kofi Bentil

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

The Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil, has expressed his confidence in the National Identification Authority's (NIA) ability to register every Ghanaian for the Ghana Card.



According to Bentil in a myjoyonline.com report, the NIA can register every person they need to in Ghana, and he has no doubts about their capacity to do so.



Bentil went on to say that issuing ID cards should not be a difficult task, especially since the NIA has already been allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to carry out this work.



“I do not doubt that the NIA is capable of registering every person that they have to register in Ghana. Issuing ID cards shouldn’t be that difficult, and the NIA particularly has had hundreds of millions of dollars to do that work. So for me, it is doable. I’m happy they said they can do it,” he said.



He stated that for him, the task of registering every Ghanaian for the Ghana Card is doable, and he is happy that the NIA has expressed its willingness to take on this task.



Bentil also highlighted the need for a connection between the Ghana Card and the Electoral Commission (EC), stating that this would ensure continuous registration of voters.



He pointed out that it is crucial to have this connection because there will always be individuals who turn eighteen one week before an election is due, and they must be registered to vote as they are valid voters.



“We should have an arrangement where if you have a Ghana Card, you really don’t need to re-register for an election,” he added.



