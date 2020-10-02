General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NIA breaks down details of persons who have registered for Ghana Cards

The NIA says it has issued 13,848, 697 Ghana cards so far

The National Identification Authority has given a breakdown on the number of Ghanaians it has enrolled on its database following the final completion of its nationwide mass registration and mop-up exercise.



The NIA says out of the number of persons enrolled on its database, it has printed Ghana Cards for 14,689,672 applicants out of which 13,848, 697 has been issued to it respective owners.



Speaking at a press briefing held at its head office on Thursday, October 1, 2020, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Professor Kenneth Attafuah, said that even though the NIA has ended its mass registration exercise, the authority is currently conducting institutional and household registrations and asked institutions and individuals interested in enrolling applicants to contact NIA through its website, www.nia.gov.gh to apply.



Other details shared by the authority on data gathered on the over 15 million enrolled Ghanaians include occupational breakdown, age distribution as well as marital status.



On occupation, the top five categories are: farmers 3,183,545; students 2,707,952; retail market traders 1,642,706; unemployed 905,523; and business man/woman 617,833.



Other categories are: are tailors, dressmakers, sewers, upholsters and related workers 525,876; teachers 523,907; hairdressers, barbers, beauticians and related workers 424,688; car, taxi, and van drivers 351,102; and retired 328,940.



Enrolled persons with Disabilities are 75,874; these are made up of 24 different disabilities of, which visual impairment was the highest.



The age distributions are Persons; above 60 years 1,382,134; Persons between 18yrs-60yrs 13,251,803; Single Men (18+) 3,097,014; and Single Women (18+) 2,717,843.

