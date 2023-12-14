NHIS to cover mental healthcare in 2024 – Akufo-Addo

Health News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed the government's intention to include mental health care in the National Health Insurance Scheme.



During a meeting with physicians and surgeons in Accra, he emphasized the significance of mental health as a collective responsibility citinewsroom.com reports



He highlighted that ensuring universal coverage hinges on having specialized professionals accessible in hospitals throughout the nation.



“Next year, mental healthcare will be added to the benefits package on the National Health Insurance Scheme. We recognize, however, that the key to achieving the target of universal health coverage is the availability of specialists to serve in all hospitals in the country. It is about time we begin to set our targets higher,” he said.



The president urged for robust collaboration among Ghana's diverse health professional bodies to guarantee the nation reaches its goals for universal health coverage.



He said, “These targets, which are being achieved by the developed world where doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals migrate to, can be achieved by Ghana



“The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, the Ghana Health Service, and the Ministry of Health must work together to ensure that we also achieve this target,” he added.





