NHIS targets hundred percent coverage of prison inmates

Director of Membership and Regional Operations (MRO) at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Head Office, Mr. Ben Kusi says the Authority targeted a 100 percent coverage of all prison inmates in Ghana.



According to him, the Authority is determined to cover the remaining 10 percent following Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent pronouncement that 90 per cent of prison inmates have so far been registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



At a meeting with NHIS regional and district Managers in the Upper East Region, the Director MRO asked the district Managers to establish registration terminals at Prison yards nationwide to cover all inmates without NHIS membership.



The Director MRO stated the Mobile Renewals initiative has recorded over 9 million renewals since early 2019.



"In the history of the NHIS, the Scheme has never achieved active membership of over 12 million. 2019 active membership of 12.3 percent was unprecedented."



Mr. Ben Kusi emphasized that District Managers should restrategize and achieve their annual targets.



"COVID-19 restrictions not helping the NHIS at all. We have to work hard to increase active membership. Continue with the sensitization drive to increase the numbers."



Upon visiting some district offices, he charged staff to be puntual and avoid leaving the office early.



He also entreated the staff to strictly comply with COVID-19 safety protocols as the pandemic persists.



According to the Director MRO by November 2020, the NHIA will pilot the Ghana card usage for registration and renewal onto the NHIS to accelerate Universal Health Coverage (UHC) attainment.



Mr. Ben Kusi is on a weeklong regional tour of the Northern, Upper West and Upper East Regions boosting staff morale and imploring them to do more outreach programs geared towards increasing active membership.

