Regional News of Friday, 12 March 2021

NHIS membership offered to madam Georgina Yawa Ankrah and daughter

Mr Ben Kusi presented the membership cards to mother and daughter on behalf of NHIA Management

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has enrolled Madam Georgina Yawa Ankrah, a partially blind and crippled woman who appealed to the Government to help her take care of her daughter with Down syndrome, onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Madam Georgina Yawa Ankrah and daughter’s story also caught the attention of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo after it was first aired on Joy news channel.



The intervention by the first lady’s foundation, enabled her to receive medical attention on Tuesday, 23rd February at a hospital in Accra. This visit to the hospital could mark her first step towards recovery.



“She is doing well. Diabetes has been confirmed. She has gone through a few medical exams and tests to be able to ascertain whether she has some complications because of the diabetes,” stated Dr. Salamatu Nantogma, Family Physician Specialist in an interview on Joy Prime.



The Director of MRO, Mr. Ben Kusi who presented the membership cards to mother and daughter on behalf of NHIA Management, seized the opportunity to admonish Ghanaians to enroll onto the NHIS. He added that whether rich or poor, it is important for all to be active members of the Scheme. He reminded the public to utilize the *929# short code to renew membership on any mobile device with mobile money wallet.



Mr. Oswald Essuah-Mensah, a Deputy Director at the NHIA also thanked Management of JOY FM for highlighting the plight of the family and encouraged them to continue to touch lives of Ghanaians through their network.



The NHIA provided the membership cards to support the family access free healthcare on the NHIS.

The Authority also presented other relief items to Madam Yawa Ankrah and the daughter.