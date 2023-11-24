NHIS is not collapsing - Health Insurance Authority reacts to Dormaahene’s remarks

Health News of Friday, 24 November 2023

The management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has rejected assertions in the media that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is collapsing following remarks made by the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the NHIA indicated that it agrees with most of the issues raised by the paramount, including the Dormaahene’s call for the National Health Insurance (NHI) Levy not to be touched by the government.



It, however, noted that no government in the Fourth Republic of Ghana has given all the funds accrued from the NHI Levy to the authority.



“The highly revered Chief demonstrated concern and a dedication to the long-term viability of the Scheme, for which the management of the NHIA is very grateful and appreciative. His strong plea for the government to leave the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) alone and provide it to the NHIA to bolster its functions - particularly the processing of claims for healthcare providers - is warranted.



“While management appreciates Osagyefo's call for the government to give the Scheme the full amount of the NHIL collected, we would like to address the erroneous impression that the reportage created, suggesting that the Scheme is on the verge of collapse because the NHIA is not receiving the full amount of the NHI levy, therefore depriving healthcare providers of their rightful claims. It is imperative to put on record that no government during the Fourth Republic has ever provided the NHIA with all the NHIL collected albeit enshrined in law – a situation that can be improved upon,” part of the statement reads.



The management added that it does not agree with the assertion the scheme is collapsing because health service providers are not being given what is due them.



It said that the NHIA has always been paying service providers, and millions of Ghanaians depend on the NHIS for their health needs.



“We however strongly disapprove of the media narrative that seeks to create an impression of a collapsing NHIS. The NHIA has consistently paid healthcare facilities an average of One Hundred and Fifty Million Ghana Cedis (GHS150 Million) every Thirty (30) days especially over the past two years. A phenomenon that has not occurred this frequently since the inception of the Scheme some twenty years ago.”



It added that evidence of the monthly payment to service providers can be found on its website.



What the Dormaahene said:



Speaking at the 3rd Annual General Conference of the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana in Sunyani, on November 18, 2023, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II warned that if nothing is done over the usage of the NHIS Levy, he would file an application in court to seek an interpretation on what the NHIS levy is to be used for.



According to him, the NHIS is almost near collapse because service providers under the scheme are not being given what is due them even though the government is making a lot of money from the NHIS levy, which was created from the financing of the policy.



“I want to plead with the government not to touch the National Health Insurance Levy... give it to the National Health Insurance Authority so that they can give it to the private providers.



“If you are taking the money (NHIS levy) and it is been kept somewhere how is work going to proceed? I’m on my knees begging, we have to take this issue seriously as Ghanaians, we are all suffering because of this,” he said in Twi.



He added, “I am sending a warning, at some point, I will go to court… I would ask the court whether the NHIS levy can be used for different purposes other than financing the NHIS. If I do this, people are going to say that I like coursing trouble but I want to ensure that Ghanaians have good health and also that the work of health service providers goes on”.



