Health News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: GNA

NHIS claims: NHIA should consider paying private hospitals early

Private hospitals appeal to government to pay their claims on time

Dr Francis Appiah, a specialist in obstetrician and gynaecology and also the Medical Director of First Class Hospital at Assin Nsuta, has appealed to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to consider the payment of claims to private hospitals on time.



Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency at Nsuta, he said 95% of patients of many private health facilities were subscribers to the National Health Insurance Scheme.



He said since February this year, claims have not been paid making it difficult to pay salaries of workers, taxes, utilities and many more.



It is against this backdrop that he is appealing to the government to intervene to speed up the payment of claims since private hospitals were also contributing their quota to the health sector in Ghana.





He called for collaborative efforts where some health personnel will be posted to do their national service in private hospitals.





On COVID-19, Dr Appiah called on the public to observe the safety protocols and also practice personal and environmental hygiene, clear their surroundings from all weeds and dirt and desilt gutters to safeguard their health.

