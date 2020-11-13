Health News of Friday, 13 November 2020

NHIS celebrates 16 years of existence

The Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Zone of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the Savannah Region celebrated sixteen years of existence of the Scheme climaxing it with a week celebration at the weekend.



The Bole and the Sawla Tuna Kalba Districts joined up as a Zone in Sawla for the celebration.



The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba NHIS Manager, Mr Mahama Sakara called on all to take the opportunity to renew their cards, especially from 9th to 15th of November for the card to start working immediately.



He added that, after this particular week, customers who will register the NHIS cards will have to wait for about a month before the card will be active for a health care assessment.



He further stated that, as part of activities to climax the 16th year, they have decided to celebrate NHIS week where the entire country is observing as such.



He said that there are 3 Zones in the Savannah region, that is the Central and West Gonja Zone, Salaga Zone and the Bole and Sawla Zone.



The Manager explained that, they have taken to the principal streets of Sawla to celebrate NHIS Week that saw many people like the hairdresser, market women and Tailors attending the program where they explained to the subscribers about the NHIS.



The NHIS provides equitable access and financial coverage for basic health care services to residents in Ghana.

