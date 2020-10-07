Regional News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Abdul Karim Naatogmah

NHIS Mobile Renewals: Bongo District tops September rankings

The cumulative number of Mobile Renewals from January 2019 to September 2020, was 10,266,250

In the latest rankings by the ratio of Mobile Renewals to total active membership for September 2020, Bongo District in the Upper East Region dominated with 7.3% followed by Atebubu District in the Bono East Region and Ejisu-Juaben District in the Ashanti with a draw of 7.1%.



In terms of cumulative number of Mobile Renewals, GA District in the Greater Accra Region recorded 184,302 followed by Techiman in the Bono East Region with 183,386 renewals.



Tema in the Greater Accra Region recorded was placed third with 167,421 cumulative number of renewals compared to Bantama in the Ashanti Region with 153,900 respectively.



By ratio of Mobile Renewals to total renewals, East Akim District in the Eastern Region secured the first position with 96.8% followed by Talensi Nabdam District in the Upper East Region with 94.9%.



Obuasi District in the Ashanti Region came third with 94.7% while Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai and Jomoro Districts both in the Western Region recorded 94.6% draw.



With regard to categorization, children below 18 continue to record the highest number of Mobile Renewals followed by the informal category (people outside SSNIT contributors’ bracket) and the SSNIT Pensioners group lagging behind.



As at the end of September 2020, the cumulative number of Mobile Renewals from January 2019 to September 2020, was 10,266,250.



By simply dialing *929# on any mobile phone and paying from the mobile money wallets to stay active, the Mobile Renewal Service platform offers ease and convenience to members and also gives members the opportunity to provide feedback on their attendance to the NHIA credentialed service providers.



The multiple awards winning platform which has without doubt saved the Scheme’s members time and resources, by its very nature, has substantially cut down the operational cost of the NHIA.





