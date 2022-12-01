NHIS Mion district office inaugurated

Health News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: Abdul Karim Naatogmah, Contributor

The Mion District office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has been inaugurated to open up the Scheme's operations, through the decentralisation agenda.



The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye officially inaugurated and handed the office to the Chiefs and people of the Mion traditional area.



This formed part of his working visit to the Northern belt of the country which began on November 28, 2022.



The Mion office complex was part of a number of new projects being executed in the Northern Region.



Dr. Okoe Boye at the inaugural ceremony pledged his administration's support to make the Mion district office fully functional.



He urged residents of the Mion traditional area to enroll onto the NHIS for better health care services.



Earlier at the Mion Palace, the NHIA Boss promised to work closely with the traditional leaders to ensure that all residents in Ghana and beyond have health insurance cards.



The Mion Regent called for permanent office accommodation for the NHIS Mion district, more staff, and an operational vehicle.



Both the Mion District Chief Executive, Mr Samuel Kwesi Negiri Mahama, and the NHIS District Manager, Alhaji Baba Mohammed Yakubu commended the NHIA Board and Executive Management for responding to their plea.



The DCE pledged the assembly's determination to support the. NHIS officers get to the hard-to-reach communities to register more people onto the Scheme.