Health News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Class FM

NHIA rolls out ‘Operation 4million new active membership’ campaign

The 16 Regional Management teams of the NHIA in a meeting

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is looking at acquiring four million more active members by November.



This move, dubbed “Operation 4 million new active membership campaign”, forms part of its plans toward the celebration of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Week.



The NHIS Week will be on the theme, “NHIS: Leaving no one behind”.



The Scheme’s Regional and District management teams are, therefore, expected to step up their efforts in registering staff of corporate institutions, community residents, religious bodies, children under the School Feeding Programme, beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Eradication Programme (LEAP) and Prison inmates, among others.



The Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Operations, Mrs Vivian Addo-Cobbiah, lauded the efforts of the Regional Directors, while urging them to do more by increasing active membership to a total number of 15 million by end of November 2020.



“Get the numbers by all means so the majority of Ghanaians can access healthcare. In the end, NHIS active membership should rise to 15 million.



“We need to bring the majority of Ghanaians on board in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage and so let’s get innovative ideas to improve our overall performance,” Mrs Addo-Cobblah said at a strategic meeting with all 16 Regional Management teams of the NHIA in Kumasi.



Mrs Addo-Cobblah also spoke about a wide range of NHIS issues including Mobile Renewals, Online credentialing, Claims payments, adding Herceptin to the NHIS medicine list, piloting of Family Planning Programme and clustering of healthcare facilities in major cities.



She said the inclusion of a Specialist anti-breast cancer drug to the NHIS medicine list, online application for credentialing and the piloting of a family planning programme were some additions recently introduced by the Authority.



She made these known earlier in a live radio discussion on Kumasi-based Ash FM.





