NHIA relieves La Polyclinic

Health News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The La Polyclinic has been given a clean slate to operate after some debts owed to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) were annulled following an audit into operations of the erstwhile La General Hospital relative to the payment of NHIS claims.



Additionally, the NHIA has refunded an amount of GHC288,809.14 to La Polyclinic as payment for some deductions that were made from claims submitted by the hospital.



At a brief presentation ceremony held at the premises of the hospital on Tuesday, September 3, 2023, it came to light that the misunderstanding was created by procedural issues arising out of the reclassification of the facility from a general hospital to a polyclinic.



Joyce Dassah, an administrator of La Polyclinic was however elated that after months of investigations and appeals, a common ground has been reached between the facility and the NHIA.



She disclosed that the situation impacted negatively on the effective operations of the hospital.



Bernard Brown, the Coastal Belt Director of the NHIA, reiterated the commitment of the NHIA to ensuring affordable and effective healthcare for Ghanaians especially residents of La and its environs.



He announced to the facility that the challenge was over as the debt had been annulled, and the monies deducted had been refunded to the La Polyclinic.



While expressing excitement about the development, he encouraged the management of the healthcare facility to move expeditiously to regularize their credentials with the NHIA to avert future occurrences.



“When La Polyclinic has a challenge, we also have a challenge. We’ve decided that whatever deductions were done over the period will be refunded, and we’ve done exactly that. We’ve decided to give your deductions back to you.



“We will, however, urge you to regularize your operations by coming for separate credentialing which is different from what the erstwhile La General Hospital was operating with,” he said.



