NHIA now publishes payment claims online for transparency - Okoe Boye

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a digital payment platform and a policy aimed at enhancing the authority's efficiency and transparency.



The digital payment system will allow service providers to submit their claims electronically and allows the authority to vet and pay the same electronically, within a 90-day period.



The Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, announced this, stating that over 95% of claims have already been submitted electronically, thereby reducing processing delays and ensuring timely healthcare access for NHIS members, a report by 3news.com has said.



He emphasised the authority's commitment to providing seamless services to beneficiaries.



In addition to the digital payment system, the NHIA has introduced the ‘Sunshine Policy,’ a transparency initiative updating stakeholders on claims payments made to credentialed healthcare providers.



This policy, according to the NHIA, will allow stakeholders to access information about facilities, payment amounts, and the respective months in an open and accessible manner.



“The intention behind the policy is to bring transparency on payments by the NHIA and the need to encourage honest discussions on health financing in Ghana,” Dr Okoe Boye stated.



To access the Sunshine Policy, stakeholders, people are encouraged to visit the NHIA website (https://www.nhis.gov.gh) and click on the claims button.



