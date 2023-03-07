NHIA introduces self-service registration app

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang,Contributor

As part of efforts by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to ensure that Ghanaians prioritize health as a basic necessity, The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced mobile application for self-registration to allow more people to register from the comfort of their own homes, offices, or other convenient locations to ensure easy access to the Scheme rather than visiting an NHIS office.



Speaking at the Authority’s 2022 end-of-year performance review meeting attended by district managers and senior management staff at the regional Directorate in Sunyani, the Bono Regional Director of the Authority, Joseph Mensah said MyNHIS APP which can be downloaded on Play Store offers clients the comfort to access the authority’s services as self-registration and renewal, registration, and renewal for the third party as well as linking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Ghana Card without going through the challenges of travelling to any NHIA office.



Joseph Mensah reiterated that the Authority needs the support of the media to promote the MyNHIS App as part of broader efforts to make health care more accessible and at an affordable rate without any along the process



He added that, the authority is taking advantage of technology infrastructure to fast-track its objective of making health services accessible to all irrespective of one’s geographical location, or financial status.



He said, “MyNHIS APP” also seeks to help improve the cooperate image of the Authority, provide more value to the members, connect with members, and improve member loyalty and feedback".



He, therefore, appealed to the public to embrace the new APP for easy registration.



The Bono NHIA director explained that the Authority will embarked on massive projections to ensure that Ghanaians especially those in the Bono region either renew their card or those without them register for a new card from the comfort of their home or location.



Joseph Mensah encouraged people to use the App since the app is far better than queuing at the offices of the NHIS for services that can be accessed easily through the app.



The Bono NHIA director disclosed that the Authority in the Bono Region mobilized a tune of GhC7, 386,686.96 representing 72 percent of its annual revenue target of GhC10, 220,919.70 for 2022.



He said 60 percent of NHIA offices in the districts also exceeded their 2022 annual targets.



Joseph Mensah noted that the Region Exceeded the World Health Organization’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) target of 80% population coverage. He announced the region topped the Universal Health Coverage league table with 80.8 percent population coverage within the year under review.



Also he said the Authority in the region has set up a committee to fight co-payment at various health facilities across the Region, which he describes as the biggest challenge facing the scheme in the region.



Joseph Mensah mentioned that it has become necessary because the scheme has recently increased the prices of service charges and cost of medicines for service providers.



He described illegal co-payment as the situation where holders of NHIS valid cards are made to pay for services and medicines covered by the scheme.







