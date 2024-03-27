NHIA Deputy Chief Executive tours Greater Accra, Volta Regions and Oti Regions

Health News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: Abdul Karim Naatogmah, Contributor

The National Health Insurance Authority's (NHIA) Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Operations, Louisa Atta-Agyemang (Mrs.), embarked on a three-day working visit to the Greater Accra and Volta Regions on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



Beginning in the Greater Accra Region, she visited some selected health facility sites and also interacted with the management teams and frontline staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Her visit was a follow-up monitoring of some selected 40 NHIA Health Provider sites for the limited NHIA Biometric Membership Authentication System (BMAS) rollout.



The limited pilot's ultimate goal is to test how the system will function in terms of network connectivity and performance in urban and rural settings.



This is with the view of fully deploying the solution nationwide to authenticate NHIS membership at all NHIA-credentialed health provider sites. The full nationwide rollout is expected to start in mid-May 2024.



The BMAS is powered by the NHIA MIS Directorate in collaboration with Margins Ghana Limited. The Project Director is the AG. Director, MIS, Daniel Blankson, with the AG. Deputy Director, Business Systems, MIS, Joe Annor-Darkwah, as the Project Coordinator.



Louisa Atta-Agyemang met with the management and frontline staff of the NHIS Adenta and Dangbe West District Offices.



At the Adenta Office, the District Manager, Esther Charway and her colleague for Dangme West, Joyce Nancy Gyamwodie, briefed the DCE Operations on their achievements and operational challenges.







Louisa Atta-Agyemang (Mrs) commended the teams for doing their best to increase the NHIS active membership and assured them of Executive Management's commitment to addressing some of their operational challenges.



She later visited the Dangme West Community Complex Medical and Ayikuma CHPS compound, where the limited rollout of the Biometric Membership Authentication System has been ongoing.







The delegation comprised the NHIA Management Information Systems (MIS) Directorate Ag. Director, Mr. Daniel Blankson, Ag. Director, Coastal Belt, Mr. Bernard Brown, Ag. Deputy Director, Business Systems, MIS, Joe Annor-Darkwah, Ag. Senior Manager Corporate Affairs (CAF), Abdul Karim Naatogmah, Senior Manager, DCE Operations Secretariat, Edmund Obeng Amaning and a Personal Assistant to the MIS Ag. Director, Nusrat Gyasi.