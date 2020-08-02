Regional News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

NGO shares meat to mark Eid celebration

Each beneficiary received two kilogrammes of meat.

Mercy Center, an international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has shared meat to people in Muslim communities in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Cape Coast to mark this year’s Eid celebration.



The meat sharing programme is an activity organised by the NGO annually, as part of its religious social responsibility.



Mr Reda Naguib, Director of Direct Aid Society, Mercy Center, at the event, urged the public “to sacrifice out of love” and make giving a priority because it comes with good blessings and fortunes.”



He said sacrifices cut across all religions and must be “main part of our life.



“The father sacrificed thus giving His life for his children so why can’t we do same “, Mr Naguib asked.



He said giving and sacrificing were part of the Eid -ul Adha celebration thus his outfit was supported by the Head office in Kuwait to slaughter 250 cows at their four centres in Ghana for the programme.



Mr Abdul Kadir Ismail Dittamu, Director of Awareness Creation of the NGO said the purpose for the meat sharing activity was to commemorate what Prophet Abraham did in the Holy Quran.



He said they supported the needy during all festivities to put smiles on their faces.



Mr Dittamu said each beneficiary received two kilogrammes of meat.

