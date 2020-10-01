Regional News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

NGO provides solar lightning to five families in Oti region

The move is meant to support rural communities with difficulties

Five families at the Ahamansu village in the Oti Region have been provided with solar light to support their economic and domestic activities courtesy a youth-centered Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Rays4Hope.



The installation which was done on Friday, September 18, 2020, is part of the NGO’s ambition to give a solar light to about 20 rural families by the end of March 2021.



The philanthropic move is meant to support rural communities with difficulties to get onto the national grid and have access to power to enhance the socio-economic lifestyle of communities.



It took about a day to install the panel for the families who are all based in a farming community. The move has transformed their daily routines as the parents would not have to rely on lanterns and other sources for illumination and do not have to walk far distances to charge their mobile phones.



The families heads that benefited from this gesture are, Alhassan Alidu, Kokou Donkor, Yakubu Nuruden, Kafaru Kwasi and Yakina Awal.



They were grateful to the NGO saying their children would now have comfortable scenery to learn to propel them academically.



One family said the gesture will go a long way to better their lives as they can frequently communicate with buyers of some of the crops they germinate.



While another said, “We can now listen to the news on radio or watch television to be updated on happenings in the country and be guided accordingly.”

