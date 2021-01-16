General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: GNA

NGO donates GH¢ 11,000.00 worth clothing to Sunyani Central Prison

DSP Rev. Ndebugri, Coffie with some queens who are patrons of the NGO

The Royals in Development International Foundation (RIDIF), a Ghanaian- international Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)has donated a large quantity of clothing items valued at GH¢11,000.00 to the inmates of the Sunyani Central Prison.



They comprised a quantity of straight dresses, sewn (top and down) cloth, headscarf, trousers and top wears, skirts and blouses and handbags for the female inmates as well as some amount of trousers and top wears for the male inmates.



Mr Silas Morklah Coffie, the Administrator/Public Relations Officer (PRO) of RIDIF said the NGO supported the needy by “focusing on changing lives of especially women and children for the best” through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which is recognised as a crucial vehicle for social equity and sustainable development.



He said prior to that donation, the NGO had donated to some orphanages in Greater Accra last year and gave the assurance “it would touch other regions nationwide to help put smiles on the faces of the needy and less privileged”.



“RIDIF aims at supporting the needy in the communities and creating public awareness on women and children issues whilst providing knowledge and skills for employment, using formal and non-formal means of learning”, Mr. Coffie stated.



He added that its mission “is to build the capacities of women and children in Ghana and beyond, implement creative community-based strategies that result in enhancing economic opportunities, strong neighbourhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for quality growth and development, using TVET and good health care awareness through traditional and global leaders”.



Mr. Coffie said to achieve its vision and mission, RIDIF was in partnership with the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Education, Health and Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



Other entities the NGO has collaborated with are foreign Embassies and High Commissions, National Vocation and Training Institute, Council of TVET, Traditional Authorities, Department of Social Welfare and Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF) Ghana.



Nana Penkyame I, the Kurontirehemaa of Sampa Traditional Area in the Jaman North District of Bono Region and a member of the NGO appealed to government to empower traditional authorities by legislation to sanction minor community crimes to contribute in reducing congestion at the prisons cells.



She said that would also motivate traditional authorities to discharge their duties effectively and enhance community development.



Deputy Director of Prison (DSP) Reverend Gideon Ndebugri, the Chaplain of the Sunyani Central Prison who received the donation on behalf of the Command expressed profound appreciation to RIDIF for remembering the inmates.



He urged RIDIF to support the inmates with food items, detergents and toiletries in the immediate future, saying such items were also essential basic necessities to complement the effort of government in feeding the inmates.



DSP Rev. Ndebugri expressed concern that GH¢1.80 a day feeding allocation per inmate was woefully inadequate to provide healthy meals for them.