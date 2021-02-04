General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Samuel Adadi Akapule, Contributor

NGO commends Akufo-Addo for scrapping Deputy Regional Ministers positions

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of TEERE, Mr Maxwell Banu

TEERE, a Non-Governmental Organization based in the Upper East Region has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his bold decision to scrap the post of Deputy Regional Minister as part of efforts to reduce the size of government.



While the NGO also lauded the President‘s proposal of pruning the number of 126 ministers under his previous administration to 85 Ministers in his current government, the NGO has urged the President to consider reducing the number of sector ministers by appointing only one deputy to each Ministry.



This was contained in a press statement signed by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Mr Maxwell Banu and copied to the media on Thursday.



TEERE, a local governance Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Bolgatanga, has long championed through advocacy the need to scrap the Deputy Regional Minister’s position, and ultimately those at Sector Ministries”, the statement stressed.



It indicated that as part of this advocacy, TEERE organized two round table discussions on the subject “The Relevance of Deputy Regional Ministers in Local Governance” in Bolgatanga, the Upper East regional capital in 2018 during which Civil Society Organizations and stakeholders from the government sector discussed about the advantages and disadvantages of the Deputy Regional Ministers position.



The statement stated that during the consultations, it was unanimously agreed that the Deputy Regional Ministers did not bring much to the table, particularly so when they were unable to act in the absence of the substantive Regional Minister.



“TEERE is of the view that the Deputy Regional Minister’s office was not only under-utilized but a waste of public resources, hence the need for it to be abolished. We are, therefore, excited by the President’s bold and positive decision not to appoint Deputy Regional Ministers in his current government”, it stressed.



The statement also underscored the need for the appointed Regional Ministers to be encouraged and supported to work harmoniously with the technocrats in the civil and public services, to deliver on the mandate of the government.



The NGO further expressed gratitude to the Robert Bosch Foundation of Germany for funding the implementation of the TLGF programme, the Senior Experten Service (SES) of Germany, Mr. Gerhard Lauth an expert in governance, who provided technical assistance to the programme.



The statement which explained that the NGO through “the TEERE Local Governance Forum (TLGF)”, empowers the voiceless to effectively participate in their own developmental affairs and to engage duty bearers on issues of concerns to them, stated that it is committed to strengthening and securing the active participation of citizens in all matters affecting their lives through local collective actions.