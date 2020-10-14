General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: GNA

NGO calls on President Akufo-Addo to speak on recent killings

The NGO is calling on President Akufo-Addo to speak on the issue of recent killings in the country

The Gratia Women of Substance Network, an NGO, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak on the issue of recent killings in the country to give hope and confidence to Ghanaians ahead of the December polls.



Madam Theresa Gbekie, Executive Director of the Network, in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, bemoaned the rate of "insecurity" in the country and called on all to speak against those acts for authorities to act on the issue.



On October, 9, Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford, the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency was reportedly shot and killed by armed robbers on the Abeadze- Dominase-Duadze- Mankesim road on his return from a campaign trip.



Also on October 12, there were report in the media that two family members of Mr George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa- Nsueam were in a critical condition after they suffered severe cutlass wounds due to a Chieftaincy issue.



The statement also said the Custom officials at the Tema Port on October 10, intercepted and impounded a consignment alleged to be about 400 pistols imported into the country.



The statement explained that those issues sparked tension in the country and called on the authorities to be proactive in handling the issue to minimize the rising insecurity in the country.



It also called on government to address the country’s road network to avoid preventable road crashes which had claimed lives and property.



"It could be recalled that recently, the National Democratic Congress Bono East Youth organizer and other party executives were involved in a fatal accident on the konongo stretch.



"Also, Mr Sammi Awuku, the New Patriotic Party National youth organizer, and Mr George Opare, the National Democratic Congress National Youth organizer were involved in a separate accident," it said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.