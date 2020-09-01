Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

NEIP CEO commissions ultra-modern toilet facility at Abenase

CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), John Ampontuah Kumah

CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), who doubles as the NPP parliamentary candidate for Ejisu Constituency,, Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, has commissioned a toilet facility at Abenase, a community in the Ejisu enclave.



The facility was commissioned on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in a ceremony that saw the queenmother of Abenase, Nana Anosoah II, the assembly member, and people of the community in attendance, together with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejisu, Beatrice Serwaa Derkyie, as well as the constituency executives, led by the chairman, Mr S.O. Frimpong and Young Patriots from the constituency.



The veteran gospel musician, Great Ampong, was also at the ceremony.

The facility can boast of a laundry service and a mechanised borehole to serve the community.



In addition to the toilet facility was an event centre named after the queenmother of the community.



The facility is to be managed by So Good Company for a good maintenance culture.



In his address, Lawyer John Kumah stated that it is in line with his desire to see to the ultimate development of Ejisu and the realisation of the Ejisu Dream, which, he believes, can best be achieved if the people's needs are prioritised.



The Abenase community toilet facility is one of such facilities built by John Kumah in the Ejisu Constituency.

