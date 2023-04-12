NEDCo to go after state institutions owing effective April 18

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (NEDCo) is set to undertake a general revenue mobilization exercise across its operational areas effective April 18, 2023.



The exercise will cover all categories of customers in arrears, including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



A statement issued by NEDCo Management said “Special security arrangements will be put in place to arrest and prosecute anyone who interferes with the exercise. Any persons identified to be engaged in illegal connections or reconnections will equally be dealt with in accordance with the law.”



Accordingly, NEDCo’s Head Office and Area Offices will be closed temporarily to allow for the full engagement of all staff, including top Management in this exercise.



However customer service centres, zonal offices and third-party vendors will remain open to address customer concerns including reconnections.



“We wish to further notify the General Public that, recalcitrant customers who have refused to redeem their indebtedness to the Company after they have been served with Demand Notices will be arraigned before Court,” the statement emphasized.