General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Daily Mail

NDP supporters in Manhyia South defect to NPP

Some members of NDP have defected to NDC

Immediate-past National Democratic Party (NDP) Constituency Chairman for Manhyia South Benjamin Kofi Boadu Amankwah and over 300 others have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The defectors say they were taking this decision over what they say is a quest for a party with better policies.



At a press conference Thursday, Mr Amankwah also took on the NDC party saying the John Mahama administration never implemented a single social intervention programme to help Ghanaian people.



But, unlike every party in Ghana, NPP has made it a priority to implement policies that help ordinary citizens through their Members of Parliament.



Mr Amankwah outlined the tarring of roads, free education, sanitation initiatives, among others as the reason the NPP should reign in the constituency.



He thus urged constituents to vote massively for the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the party’s presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo on election day.



“As you can see, we are going all out to campaign massively for President Akufo-Addo and Matthew Opoku Prempeh. We are targeting 95 per cent for them. We have realized that the NPP is the only party which can bring prosperity to the Ghanaian people and so our defection is in order”, he said.



Manhyia South Organizer of the NPP, Alhaji Abuba who spoke on behalf of the party appealed to all other members of the political divide in the constituency to ‘see the light’ and join them to call for development.



He urged the defected NDP members to work hard to retain the seat for “the winning team”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.