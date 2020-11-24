General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NDP’s allegations diversionary tactics, don’t comment – Sammy Gyamfi directs NDC officials

National Communication Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) believes the National Democratic Party(NDP’s) allegations against the NDC are merely a deflection from the Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and other matters.



Following this, the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi thus directed all officials of the party not to be tempted to respond to the barrage of allegations made by the National Democratic Party (NDP).



The NDP at a Press conference accused former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of taking advantage of the demise of the late President JJ Rawlings to shore up their support ahead of the December polls.



According to the party: “For the past decade, these elements led principally by the Ahwois and the Mahama group within the NDC, orchestrated a series of coordinated attacks aimed at destroying the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings. This, they did, by sponsoring political neophytes JJ himself aptly described as ‘babies with sharp teeth’ to unleash barrages of insults and spew damning political rhetoric on the persons of Mr. and Mrs. Rawlings. Even the eventual ostracization of Mr. and Mrs. Rawlings from the NDC was inadequate to appease them.”



The NDP led by the widow of the late President Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings vowed not to allow the NDC to take undue advantage of Mr Rawlings’ death when they disrespected him while he was alive.



But Mr. Gyamfi, in the directive issued to all NDC communicators and officials on Monday said the allegations leveled against the party must be disregarded, asking the party communicators to focus on propagating the superior policies of the NDC.



“Under no circumstance, should any communicator or party official comment on the content of the NDP’s presser,” he warned.



“Let’s focus on propagating the superior policies and programmes that John Mahama and the party have for Ghanaians."



“Also, let’s focus our energies on amplifying the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and death threats on his life and other corruption and nepotistic scandals being supervised by President Akufo-Addo,” he said.



Find the press release below:



ATTENTION; ALL NDC COMMUNICATORS AND OFFICIALS



23rd November, 2020



All communicators and officials of the NDC across the 16 regions of Ghana, are hereby directed, not to comment on the press conference held this afternoon by the NDP, which is intended to divert our attention from the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and matters arising from same.



Under no circumstance, should any communicator or party official, comment on the content of the NDP’s presser.



Let’s focus on propagating the superior policies and programs that John Mahama and the party have for Ghanaians. Also, let’s focus our energies on amplifying the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and death threats on his life, and other corruption and nepotistic scandals being supervised by President Akufo Addo.



The Victory of the NDC is coming again. Let’s remain focus. Thank you.



Signed,



SAMMY GYAMFI Esq.



National Communications Officer

