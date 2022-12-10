NDC youth, women elections halted after confusion – Report

Politics of Saturday, 10 December 2022

The 10th Youth and Women Conference of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly been halted.



According to 3news.com, the conference, which is for the election of the youth and women organisers of the NDC, halted after confusion over alleged interference by some national executives of the party.



The report indicated that some of the national executives are allegedly meddling in the elections and have already taken sides.



It added that some of the participants in the congress who were supporting some candidates got angry when they saw the national executives at the venue of the election.



The report also indicated that the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi are among the national executives spotted at the conference.



About 1,400 delegates of the NDC are expected to be taking part in the electing of the women and youth leadership positions for the party.



The incumbent National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, has his previous contender in the last election, Brogya Gyamfi, locking horns again with him for the youth leadership position.



Hannah Bissiw will also face off with former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Ansie for the women’s organizer position for the party.



In all, 14 members of the party are also vying for the deputy youth and women’s organizer positions respectively.



Meanwhile, the party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, and the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



