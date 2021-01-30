Politics of Saturday, 30 January 2021

NDC would have organized a better funeral for Rawlings - Kpando MP

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would have held a more befitting burial service for the late Jerry John Rawlings than what was organized by the State Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



She noted that the service would have had the presence of the Anlo chiefs to partake in the funeral since the NDC founder, Jerry John Rawlings died as a chief too.



According to her, Rawlings deserved more than what the State provided because he was a legend.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb on the burial of the former statesman, the Kpando MP said, “I think the NDC would have organized a better funeral than what has been done. The NDC would have recognized the Anlo culture because the late former president was not just the son of land but a chief who ought to be buried in accordance with the Anlo tradition. The NDC would have done a far better job. The late Jerry John Rawling is a great person who has touched the lives of several people in different ways. He deserves more.”



However, President Akufo-Addo, during the State's funeral announced that the University for Development Studies (UDS) will be renamed after Rawlings.



“Whilst he was with us, he, respectfully, declined an offer I made to him in 2017, to have the University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale which he personally helped establish, named after him. Two days after his passing, at the 21st Congregation of UDS I expressed my strongest convictions that in spite of his reservations, such an honour should be accorded him,” he stated.



“I am glad that this has found favour with his [Mr Rawlings’] family, and the necessary formalities will be carried out to achieve this, that is, the Jerry John Rawlings University of Development Studies, Tamale,” he declared at J.J Rawlings’ funeral.



The late J.J Rawlings died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital on November 12, 2020 after battling short illness.



