Politics of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC won’t have the patience for EC’s errors on December 7 – Onasis Kobby

Onasis Kobby, Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, NDC

The Deputy Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region Onasis Kobby, has told the Electoral Commission that the party will not have the patience for its errors on December 7.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the Commission confirmed figures of registrants submitted to its headquarters from two districts in the Ashanti Region were over-computed.



Benjamin Bannor Bio explained that the anomaly was detected in returns for the first-six days for Sekyere South and Offinso North.



He blamed the situation on the failure of electoral officers to report daily by rather submitting accumulated figures.



But speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Onasis Kobby who is the Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC said it’s unpardonable for an Electoral Commission that has been working since 1992 to commit such errors.



He said the NDC is guided by history and will not allow what happened in 2008 to happen now. He recalled how the figures were manipulated in the Ashanti Region in favour of the New Patriotic Party but that could not win them the election.



"From 1992 in our fourth republic up until this time, there is no need for these kinds of error. In the coming days, you will see that the numbers will go down. Our calculations tell us that the numbers that are coming through are padded. If you were in the Ashanti region in 2008 and followed the elections, this will look like history. It got a point that the figures were not counted but they were just written.



If you remember those four constituencies that came in at the last minute when they have been declared being Suame, Manhyia, then the numbers could change all of a sudden if God did not intervene the election would have gone in the NPP’s favour”.



“It has happened before and we will not let it happen again so what they need to do is to be open and do the right thing. So the Electoral Commission which is presiding over the registration process does not have to commit such errors at this critical point in time. Yes, they can commit errors like peoples date of birth but In terms of figures that these number of people have been registered then you make mistakes with that, we will not have the patience to wait for their errors on 7th December so it’s about time they put their acts together. The good thing is that the regional director is not fighting us because he has realized that what we brought were true,” Onasis Koby told Asempa FM which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.