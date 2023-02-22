NDC withholds opening of Parliamentary nominations in 23 Constituencies

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

The largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has put on hold the opening of opened nominations for the election of its Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 general elections in some 23 constituencies.



Although the party has officially opened nomination for the election of its Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates, the exercise is not possible in the listed 23 constituencies, including Sekyere Afram Plains, Amasaman, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Amenfi East, Effutu among others.



A statement from the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced that the nomination forms for Parliamentary Candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.



Nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am today.



Below are the constituencies which the Functional Executive Committee of the party has put opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries on hold.



Ayawaso Central



Amasaman



Afram Plains South



Subin



Efutu



Gomoa Central



Amenfi East



Evalue Gwira



Assin North



Pusiga



Tarkwa Nsuaem



Ayensuano



Adansi Asokwa



Offinso North



Ahafo Ano North



Sekyere Afram Plains



Ahafo Ano South East



Bosome Freho



Asante Akim Central



Manso Adubia



Manhyia South



Akwatia



Fomena



Meanwhile, NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, has said the Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies.