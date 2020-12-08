Regional News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

NDC wins Ablekuma South Constituency seat

Alfred Oko Vanderpuiye, MP for Ablekuma South Constituency

Incumbent Alfred Oko Vanderpuiye, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been declared the winner of the Ablekuma South Constituency seat with 36,896 votes.



Mr Bernard Brown, Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 23,198 of the valid votes cast.



Total valid ballot was 60,094; Total Rejected ballot, 502; and Total votes cast 60,596.

