NDC will win 2024 elections by 57% of votes cast - Prophet Nana Owusu Agyeman

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nana Owusu Agyeman, the Head Pastor of Possibility Worship Center, has predicted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 elections with over 57% of the total votes cast.



Prophet Nana Agyeman claims that God has communicated to him that the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will emerge as the next president of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on March 9, 2024, he emphasized that this revelation is divine and unalterable.



"Whatever God has promised, He will do. Today, let it go on record that NDC is winning the election, and this election shall not go into a second round; it is a one-touch victory. John Dramani Mahama will win the election massively to the glory of God,” he said.



According to him, the NDC is set to dominate the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),and will secure over one million votes there.



"Let it go on record that the NDC will get more votes in Kumasi. And I saw the figure 57% + 1, and there is nothing that can change the results. So, what God has said, nobody can change that," he added.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



