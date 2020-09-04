Politics of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

NDC will win 2020 elections hands down - Yaw Boateng Gyan

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

A former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has pledged his readiness to help the party to win the upcoming polls in December.



He stressed that, the NDC would win the 2020 elections by huge margin to send the New Patriotic Party (NPP) back to opposition.



According to him, the electorates would vote massively for former President John Dramani Mahama as president in this year’s polls for him to continue his good works as the government had failed to deliver on its promises made to the electorate.



“The NDC is poised to work very hard with all party members as well as supporters to realise its winning dream,” Yaw Boateng Gyan told Kwaku Owusu Adjei during Kingdom FM’s launch of Ghana’s Election Center at Abossey Okai.



He tasked politicians to desist from insulting each other ahead of the 2020 polls.



Yaw Boateng Gyan said the NDC would give the NPP a good run in the 2020 polls and that the party was confident of wresting political power from the NPP.

