NDC will welcome Alan if he decides to join - NDC communicator

A communication member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Akua Avle, has extended a warm invitation to Alan Kyerematen following his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearership race.



According to her, if Kyerematen finds the NPP too violent and seeks a new political home, he is welcome to join the NDC.



She assured Alan that if he chooses to join the NDC, party leaders will work to position him in a role where he feels comfortable and secure.



“So, if Alan has come out to say that the party, he belongs to is very violent, and he is a decent man and he doesn’t want to associate with violence, and so he is backing off, let me tell Alan Kyerematen, he is welcome to join the NDC party.

“When he talks to the leaders of our party, we will position him somewhere that he will be happy and safe,” she said.



The NDC communicator, Nana Akua Avle also pointed out that with Kyerematen's withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearership race, even if he chooses to run as an independent candidate, he will not significantly impact the political landscape.



She stressed that none of the contenders, including Kyerematen or Bawumia, could match the popularity of former President John Mahama.



“When he joins us and he is deemed fit that it is his turn, we will campaign for him. But for now, he has decided to leave this violent and confused band of people, he is welcome to join the NDC.



“The thing is, whether Kyerematen goes independent, Bawumia goes independent, they all cannot match Mahama in any way. So, any of them going independent does not in any way change anything,” she added.



Alan Kyerematen officially withdrew from the NPP's flagbearership race on September 5, 2023, and stated his intention to announce a new role in Ghanaian politics shortly.



