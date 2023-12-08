NDC will use Bawumia’s past speeches in 2024 elections- Mahama’s aide

Politics of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Special Aide to former President Mahama, Joyce Bawah Motgari has openly mentioned that, going into the election in 2024, the National Democratic Congress, will need not to struggle in campaigning against the New Patriotic Party’s Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia because they will use the public evidence of his past speeches as his antidote.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, the Special Aide to Mr. John Dramani Mahama said, that during the NPP’s bid to capture power in 2016, Dr. Bawumia who was then the Running mate to President Akufo-Addo posed some 170 questions to Mr. Mahama who was then the President and also made lists of people who were suffering in the country.



She added that, all the persons listed by the Vice President are now facing severe suffering under his administration.



“For all the 170 questions he posed in 2016, the list of persons who were suffering are suffering even more”, she said.



She mentioned that all the speeches made by the Vice President during their bid in 2016 and 2020 are right in the minds of Ghanaians and the NDC. The performance of the government and its impact on Ghanaians are also bare in the public to use against him during his 2024 election campaigns.



She also cautioned the Vice President and the New Patriotic Party to fact-check all the posts and comments they make on social media because it accounts for their credibility.



“I love social media but before I send anything I crosscheck to see if this will not come back to haunt me. All we have in this space is our credibility”, she added.



The former Deputy Transport Minister under the NDC further bemoaned how the Vice President allowed himself to be misled by some power-thirsty NPP leaders to make unrealistic promises during their bid to capture power and retain power in 2016 and 2020 respectively.



According to her, all those comments and unrealistic promises are what is haunting the NPP currently and the same will happen during 2024 because the NDC will use it as an antidote.



“Dr. Bawumia allowed himself to be misled by a political hierarchy that wanted power at all cost. He didn’t even stop for a moment to think that one day his credibility will now be questioned by every Ghanaian. All attempts now to rebrand him has not worked.”