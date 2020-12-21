'NDC will swear in Mahama as the next President of Ghana' – Party organizer insists

Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: My News GH

John Dramani Mahama during his swearing in as president

The Ashanti Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Isham Alhassan has stated categorically that former President John Dramani Mahama will be sworn in as the next President of Ghana despite Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) verdict.



On December 9, Electoral Commission boss Jean Mensa declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-elect after Ghanaians went to polls on December 7 to choose Parliamentarians and President.



Former President John Dramani Mahama after the EC’s verdict has failed to concede defeat while NDC is accusing EC boss Jean Mensa of rigging in the elections in favour of President Akufo-Addo and NPP.



In an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NDC Isham Alhassan urged party supporters to believe and have faith in the leadership of the party.



According to Isham Alhassan, “as you can see, a series of the demonstration has been done and it should tell you how serious we are”.



“Ghanaians voted against President Akufo-Addo and NPP but EC boss Jean Mensa declared President Akufo-Addo as the President-elect. The will of Ghanaians will always stand. Let me tell you that, Former President John Dramani Mahama will be sworn in as president before 2024” Isham revealed.



He stated that the NDC party leadership is on the right path and measures are being put in place to expose the Electoral Commission’s boss Jean Mensa rigging method.

