Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: GNA

NDC will snatch Asante-Akim North seat the first time – NDC Candidate

According to the Parliamentary Candidate, the NDC is working hard to free Ghanaians from the NPP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to win the Asante-Akim North parliamentary seat for the first time, Alhaji Adams Sulley Yussif, the Parliamentary Candidate, has stated.



He said the party is working hard to break the jinx and liberate the people from bad leadership which had stifled development in the constituency for many years.



Alhaji Sulley told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a health walk that the NDC is considering the enthusiasm with which the people are accepting the message of the NDC.



The walk which started from Pekyerekye and ended at Domeabra formed part of strategies to galvanize the support base of the party towards victory on December 7.



Thousands of supporters who participated in the exercise converged at the forecourt of the Domeabra Palace where the leadership of the party paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief, Barffour Owusu Bediako.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.