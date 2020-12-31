General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

NDC will secure majority in Parliament – Ofosu-Ampofo

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said his party will form the majority in the 8th Parliament.



Speaking at the anniversary of the 31st December Revolution on Thursday, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the NDC will pursue legitimate means to fight for the majority of seats in Parliament.



“We want to say authoritatively that the NDC believes that we have a majority in Parliament. We will use every legitimate and legal means to define that majority.



“We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people. We will elect the next Speaker of Parliament because the voice of the people represents the voice of God,” he told an audience of mostly NDC supporters at the 39th anniversary celebration of the 31st December Revolution.



According to the Electoral Commission, both the NDC and NPP have 137 seats in Parliament with one independent Member of Parliament, but a party needs at least 138 seats in Parliament to form a Majority.



Analysts believe President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will face a difficult task in implementing economic policies in his second term.



Results declared by the EC on December 9, 2020, say Akufo-Addo defeated NDC's former president John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Mahama has filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the election results.

