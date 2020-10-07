Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

'NDC will review sentences of jailed galamseyers' – Ofosu Ampofo

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says the NDC will initiate processes to review sentences of jailed illegal miners and pardon those who merit it.



Hundreds of illegal miners mostly Ghanaians were thrown into jail in the heat of the government’s fight against illegal mining in the country. Some families contended their relatives were wrongfully jailed having been rounded up in a swoop by Operation Vanguard Taskforce, a joint security body tasked to clamp down on culprits.



In May 2019 for instance, family members of four (4) illegal miners – Kwaku Ampaabeng, 32, Kwabena Apaw, 39, Evans Ahenkorah, 33, and Yaw Effah Boateng, 51 – all residents of Akim Oda Nkwanta and Akim Apinamang jailed for four years each and fined GhC24,000 by the Koforidua Circuit Court accused the government of discrimination in punishing illegal miners as Chinese culprits are left off the hook.



Addressing a mini durbar at Akyem Takorase in the Akwatia Constituency as part of the NDC’s running-mate tour of the Eastern Region, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo criticised the Akufo-Addo-led government for the discriminatory approach in handling the galamsey issue.



He assured the NDC government will look into cases of all jailed illegal miners, review and grant Presidential pardon to those who deserve it.



Ofosu Ampofo stated the NDC will also ensure that portions of large mining concessions given to individuals who are not ready to mine are released to eligible small scale miners in various mining communities to mine in adherence to safe environmental protocols.



The Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Monday begun a five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region.



She started the tour at Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, and Yilo Krobo and Okere constituencies on the first day.



On Tuesday she continued to Asene-Manso-Akroso, Kade, Akwatia, Lower West Akim, and ended in Koforidua where she met some queen mothers.



She will proceed Wednesday to Abirem, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North,.



She will round up the tour in New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim, and Nsawam-Adoagyiri.





