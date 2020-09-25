General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

NDC will return to Peace FM’s Kokrokoo if there’s mutual respect and fair panelling - Sammy Gyamfi

NDC's Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has said that the party will only return to the Kokrokoo Morning show hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM if the issue of mutual respect and fair paneling is resolved.



The NDC Communications Bureau boycotted the popular morning show due to what they described as continuous unfair paneling by the production team of that programme.



The NDC said, “this boycott has to do with the unreasonable decision of the producers and host of the programme to permanently reserve one of the two slots the party has traditionally had on Wednesdays on the show to Mr Allotey Jacobs, who is often introduced by the host of the programme as a ‘social commentator with strong leanings to the NDC”.



However, in a statement, signed by the Managing Director of Peace FM, Fadda Dickson, dated Wednesday, 23 September 2020, the management of the radio station, claimed not to be at loggerheads with the NDC.



They, however, called on the party to consider a return to the show by letting “sleeping dogs lie”.



Reacting to the statement of the media house, the NDC Communications Officer said he was the brain behind the party’s decision to boycott the Peace FM’s morning show.



He explained that with the exception of the Kokrokoo Morning show, the NDC appears on other programmes on Peace FM and its affiliate stations.



“We are not at loggerheads with Peace FM, we still appear on Peace FM, we speak on their news programmes and their affiliates,” Sammy Gyamfi said on Metro TV.



He added, “Our problem was with one of their shows' relative to unfair panelling and mutual respect which we thought was lacking.”



He said the NDC still considers Peace FM partners in this democratic experiment adding that the party will return to the show "if the reason which occasioned the boycott are resolved."



Sammy Gyamfi further debunked Kweku Baako Jnr’s claim that “some big names in the NDC impressed on Despite to write a letter to them to come back.”





