NDC will request live telecast of election petition hearing – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, member of NDC legal team

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will request for a live broadcast of the hearing of its intended petition contesting the 2020 general elections in the Supreme Court, Abraham Amaliba has said.



Mr Amaliba who is a member of the NDC legal team believes that such a request is for fairness.



Speaking to Citi News, he said “We expect to be treated fairly, this is a national issue. We also expect that if we are able to make our case beyond a reasonable doubt, I am sure that the Supreme court will hold that Nana Akufo-Addo did not attain the required 50 +1 votes.



“Indeed, we also expect that the petition will be telecast live. Any attempt to hinder that will create the impression that the hearing is not going to be fair, so we will put in the request to have it telecast live,” he indicated.



Indications are that the party intends to challenge the 2020 presidential results as well as the parliamentary results of the Techiman South Constituency. It is yet to formally announce the petition.



The NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has refused to accept President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s election victory.



He described the EC’s verdict as fictionalised to favour the NPP.



However, the Campaign Manager of the NPP disputed the claims of the NDC regarding their assertion of the verdict being rigged in favour of his party.



The EC announced President Akufo-Addo as the rightful winner of the December 7 polls on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, despite concerns raised by the opposition NDC.



President Akufo-Addo won 6,730,587 (51.302%) of the total votes.



Mr. Mahama came second with 6,213,182 votes representing 47.359%.

