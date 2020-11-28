General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

NDC will recall Domelevo as Auditor General after Dec 7th - Asiedu Nketia

Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu ‘General Mosquito’ Nketia has revealed that his party will recall the entangled Auditor General to office immediately when the NDC takes office in January 2021.



It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo, directed Mr. Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor-General, to take his accumulated leave effective from Wednesday, 1st July 2020 when the latter pursued the Senior Minister and close confidante of the President, Hon. Yaw Osafo Marfo for illegal monies paid to Kroll and Associates.



In a dramatic fashion, the leave of 123 days was extended to 167 days when the Auditor General protested what he described as an illegal action by the President.



Speaking to thousands of party supporters in Adeambra, a community near Donkokrom in the Afram Plains North constituency, the NDC scribe chastised President Akufo-Addo for failing to fight naked corruption in his government and ironically hounding almost all anti-graft campaigners like Domelevo out of office.



He assured the charged crowd in Adeambra where Mr. Yaw Domelevo is said to hail from, that their “son” will be returned to office when the NDC is voted on December 7th 2020.





