NDC will provide quality and affordable healthcare - Deputy Organiser

Mr. Samuel Odarquaye Lamptey, the Deputy Organizer of Anyaa Sowutuom constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the next government of the NDC would ensure that all Ghanaians had access to efficient, affordable and equitable healthcare service.



He said the party would also increase investment in the health sector to enable the country halt the loss of well trained professionals to overseas.



Mr. Odarquaye Lamptey announced this at a meeting with members of the party at Olebu, a suburb of Accra. The meeting was aimed to rub minds with the interim executives of Ablekuman New Town branch in order to enlighten them on their roles within the branch.



He encouraged them to work tirelessly and vote massively for the victory of the party come December 7 polls.



SO, as he is known, expressed optimism that the flagbearer of the NDC, Mr. John Mahama would win the polls with landslide victory, considering the support he was receiving from the Ghanaian masses.



The Ward Coordinator for Olebu Ward, Mr. Adams Benyin Mustapha advised the members to maintain peace and keep faith in the party by bringing more people on board.



He was optimistic Ghanaians would vote massively for John Mahama and the parliamentary candidate, Emmanuel Allotey considering the party’s achievements which have impacted positively on the lives of the people.



Mr. Benyin Mustapha appreciated the support of members and leaders of the NDC.

