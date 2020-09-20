General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

NDC will prioritize welfare of the aged – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is John Mahama's running mate

In the quest to promote the welfare of the aged, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has given the assurance that the welfare of the elderly would be prioritised by the next NDC administration.



“The welfare of our senior citizens is critical to us,” she said.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who gave the assurance during an interaction with aged citizens at the AYA Community Centre in Ampain in the Ellembelle District of the Western region, said the NDC has designed several social welfare interventions to effectively care for the aged.



According to Running Mate who regrets the challenges that confront the aged, the NDC will replicate the concept of the AYA Community Centre across the country.



The AYA Community Centre, which has the objective of enriching the lives of aged citizens by providing quality health care and feeding, as well as recreational and vocational engagements in a safe environment, is currently taking care of over 3,000 aged people in Ellembelle District.



The Centre also has a food bank that serves daily meals and weekly food items to the elderly and needy people in the communities.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang commended the Centre for the immense contribution towards enhancing the welfare of the elderly, and assured aged people across the country, especially in communities where the aged are labelled as witches, of similar support.



She commended the beneficiaries for engaging in recreational and vocational activities in the facility and announced her intention to create a platform for them to share their experiences with the youth.



The Vice Presidential candidate explained that having their life experiences compiled in a book would enable young people to learn to become productive citizens.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who meet the beneficiaries during her campaign tour of the region, was accompanied by former Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, and Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, and Mr Sam Pee, former Ghana High Commissioner to India, among others.



Mr Yaaley in his remarks said the NDC believes that replicating the concept across the country would ensure that the elderly would be comfortable in their old age, and also help to protect them against challenges, such as neglect and labelling as witches.

