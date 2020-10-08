Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NDC will police every stage of the election process - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama has served notice that the party will police every stage of the December 7 election to ensure a fair and transparent process.



The former President who has not hidden his mistrust for the Jean Mensa led-Electoral Commission, addressing a rally at Amoakrom in the Western North Region stated that he expects the EC to conduct a credible election which outcome will be accepted by all.



“We are determined and the Electoral Commission and indeed no institution or anybody can and should try to subvert the will of the people. We’ve had concerns to draw the Commission’s attention to many instances of infractions and actions that have not satisfied us.



“While we’re expecting the Commission to live above reproach, I want to assure you all that the NDC is well prepared and we’ll police the ballot from all polling stations through the constituencies to the regional and finally to the national collation centre,” Mr Mahama stated.





