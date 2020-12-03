General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC will lose Nadowli seat – Ben Ephson

MP for Damongo constituency, Adam Mutawakilu

A pollster and managing editor of the dispatch newspaper has predicted that the sitting member of parliament for the Damongo constituency, Adam Mutawakilu will lose the 2020 parliamentary election.



Speaking with host Alfred Ocansey on the 3FM Sunrise Breakfast show on Thursday, December 3, Mr. Ephson attributed his prediction to the fact that, the lack of unity among the NDC caucus resulting in one of the members going independent, will largely affect the NDC in the constituency.



“Mutawakilu Will lose the seat to his main contender, Abu, because of lack of unity in the party at the constituency and also for allowing one of theirs to go independent which will affect the outcome,” he said.



Adam Mutawakilu who is in the 2020 parliamentary contest is competing with the deputy chief of staff Abu Jinapor.



Ben Ephson further predicted that, the NDC will lose the Nadwoli seat to the NPP.



‘Alban Bagbin’s seat, Nadwoli North constituency will be taken by the NPP come December 7.”



Explaining why his 2016 election predictions failed, he indicated that, he did not consider voter apathy in his analysis.



“I didn’t take into account apathy level of voters in my 2016 predictions.”

