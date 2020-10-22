General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

NDC will grant amnesty to jailed galamseyers – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has indicated that his government will grant amnesty to persons who have been arrested in connection with illegal mining.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party has been biased with the arrest of citizens whilst turning a blind eye on foreigners who are equally involved in illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’.



“It’s sad. The government said it was fighting galamsey and they arrested, prosecuted, and jailed Ghanaians who were engaged in that activity but left the Chinese woman… when we come, we shall grant all those arrested and jailed some amnesty,” said Mr Mahama during his tour in the Western Region.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his fight against galamsey instituted Operation Vanguard which consists of police and military personnel who are to see to the arrest of persons who are caught in the act of galamsey.



Several persons who have flouted government’s directives have since been arrested and jailed.



However, former president John Mahama has assured citizens that he will free "all galamseyers" when voted for as president in the December 7 general elections.

