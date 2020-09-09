Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

NDC will deliver 1 million jobs within a year – Mona Quartey

Mona Quartey, Former Deputy Finance Minister

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Mona Quartey, has reiterated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will deliver one million jobs within its first year in office.



The party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama had earlier revealed that the NDC would create a million jobs if voted into power on December 7.



Speaking on JoyPrime’s Morning show, Mona Quartey indicated that her party seeks to provide a million jobs within its first year.



“The 16 private sector areas will award 255,000 jobs, while the Big Push project will also award 250,000 jobs,” she explained.



A recent Afrobarometer report indicated that unemployment is among the biggest problems of the youth in the country.



Several governments have tried to solve the problem of unemployment with various interventions, however, the problem still exists.



The former deputy finance minister said when the NDC is voted into power, the public sector will provide over 357,000 jobs in a bid to curb unemployment.



The National Democratic Party (NDC) on Monday, September 7, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.



Dubbed, the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the latest document is expected to address all “the felt needs of the people”.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured that more jobs will be created when the NDC government is given the nod.



He said this will be done through the $10 billion ‘Big Push’ project.





