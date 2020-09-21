Politics of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Class FM

NDC will complete all abandoned Mahama projects in Central Region – Naana Jane

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC Running Mate

The opposition NDC Running mate, Prof. Jaane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has assured the good people of the Central Region that the NDC will complete all the abandoned projects commenced by ex-President Mahama which have been abandoned in the bush when the party returns to power 2021.



Addressing a gathering at Duakor in the Cape Coast North Constituency, she slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) for not completing Mahama’s projects, adding it’s sad to see most of them left rotting in the bush.



"Because the NDC thinks about the welfare of the people of Ghana we have introduced the people manifesto and we have included all the sectors which will make Ghanaian workers enjoy. As we have said earlier on, we will legalize okada, abolish the double-track system, we will restore all the collapsed businesses, Ghanaians will see lots of development."



She added, "We need peace in the country, so the NPP government should stop discrimination. NDC is not like that we included everyone in everything we did in our previous government. We are coming for the youth, Children and Women, Ghanaians know we have done it before and this time we will do more. We will introduce a proper education system that will enable Ghanaian children to have quality education. Politics is not a matter of insults, intimidation, discrimination, arrogance like what the NPP is doing. So I recommend the NDC party to Ghanaians."



On his part, the Chief of Abakem Togbe Kponorvi lamented that all is not well with the Fishers in his Community as they are not getting enough premix fuel unlike when the NDC was in power.



He was confident the NDC will win the election to make things better for the fisherfolk.

