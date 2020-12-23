General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

NDC will challenge election results in court – South Dayi MP

MP for South Dayi, Lawyer Rockson Dafiamekpor

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) says it will proceed to court to challenge the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election which declared President Akufo Addo as the winner.



The largest opposition party has only one week from today(December 23) to meet the 21 days deadline to file an election petition.



There have been widespread protests by NDC supporters in different parts of the country, burning tyres and mounting roadblocks and calling for an audit of the 2020 Presidential election that declared President Akufo-Addo winner.



Last week’s protest at the Electoral Commission Headquarters in Accra saw some 26 supporters arrested and have been granted GHC10,000 bail each by a court.



There have been calls on the NDC to stop the protests and proceed to court if it thinks it has a solid case but the party has indicated that it will not rush to court to seek redress.



Speaking on the matter on the AM Show on Multi TV monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, the NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi and member of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs, Rockson Dafiamekpor, stated that the NDC knows what it’s about.



“We have 21 days, why is everybody trying to stampede us to go to court. The constitution says we have 21 days, the same provision has been amplified in CI 127 and we are still within time. So let everybody be calm about that.”



Asked if the NDC will proceed to court before the 21 days elapses, the Lawyrs responded “certainly so. From where I sit the enormity of the workload that has been done to be able to…you know you just don’t get up and go to court.”

