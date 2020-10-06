Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC will build a modern market in Asesewa - Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang surrounded by some NDC supporters

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will construct a modern market at Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo constituency if the party wins this years’ elections to form the next government, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to the NDC’s flagbearer, has promised.



On a campaign tour of the constituency Monday, October 5, she noted that the NDC is the only party in Ghana that recognizes the role women play in building the nation.



To that end, she said all forms of support will be given to women to empower them economically, socially and politically.



She further asked Ghanaians to vote for her boss, John Mahama because of his track record as a results-oriented leader.



While in office, she said, "Mr Mahama embarked on a lot of developmental projects to assist all Ghanaians irrespective of their status."



These projects, she noted, yielded results, therefore, Mr Mahama should be voted for to enable him to continue the projects.



Meanwhile, some fishmongers have expressed disappointment in the present government for failing to provide them with a factory under the One District One Factory initiative.



For them, the promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was just to hoodwink them for votes.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.