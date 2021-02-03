General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: My News GH

NDC will be rescued, rebuilt – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute has given assurance of rescuing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from dying.



According to him, the political party is dying and there is, therefore, the need for breathe of new life into it.



Koku Anyidoho who has for some time had issues with the party’s hierarchy over public utterances said although the founder of the party Jerry John Rawlings and Atta Mills have died, the NDC will be rescued no matter what.



He said in a tweet that “The fact that President Rawlings & President Atta-Mills are dead, does not mean the NDC is dead. We are going to rescue our NDC from the throes of death and breathe new life into it. “Revo Revo Revolution has a long way to go, but has come to stay.” Aluta continua”.



Mr. Anyidoho further added that: "We shall re-build the NDC”.





